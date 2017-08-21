Worthy Christian News » Israel-Palestinian Conflict » Netanyahu to meet Putin over Iranian presence in Syria
Netanyahu to meet Putin over Iranian presence in Syria
(Worthy News) - Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Sochi on Wednesday, the Prime Minister’s Office announced on Saturday, amid increasing concerns that Iran is establishing a permanent military presence in Syria.
This will be Netanyahu’s fourth visit to Russia in some 16 months, a testament to Moscow’s influence in the region as a result of its intense engagement in Syria. In addition to the visits, Netanyahu and Putin speak regularly on the phone.
The PMO statement said that the purpose of the regular meetings with Putin is to discuss regional and bilateral issues as well as to prevent any accidental confrontation in Syria's skies between the Israeli and Russian air forces.