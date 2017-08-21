Worthy Christian News » U.S. Headlines » Obamacare Enrollment Program Signed Up a Fraction of Those Who Canceled Coverage in 2017

(Worthy News) - The Affordable Care Act Enrollment Assistance Program helped 14,500 individuals enroll in the Obamacare exchanges, which represented only 0.007 percent of the 1.9 million individuals who decided to drop their Obamacare plan in 2017.

The Obama administration established the Enrollment Assistance Program, which created storefronts and hired workers to help customers enroll in the Obamacare exchanges and obtain coverage. The government spent $22.4 million on the program and created contracts with two companies, Cognosante and CSRA, to implement their mission.

The Trump administration decided to stop the program this year by not renewing the contracts. [ Source (Read More...) ]

