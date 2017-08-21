Worthy Christian News » Israel-Palestinian Conflict » Palestinian Authority threatens to cut all funds to Gaza

(Worthy News) - Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas on Sunday threatened to gradually cut all funding to the Gaza Strip until Hamas agreed to reconcile with Fatah.

He declared his intentions during a meeting in Ramallah with Meretz head Zehava Gal- On, whose office later reported his statement.

“We transfer $1.5 billion a year [to Hamas in Gaza],” he said, adding that he had already cut 25% of that amount.

He has imposed a series of stiff economic sanctions, including reduced funding for electricity. [ Source (Read More...) ]

