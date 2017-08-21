Worthy Christian News » U.S. Headlines » Report: Concealed-carry permits increasing as gun sales level off

(Worthy News) - More than 16.3 million American residents now hold concealed weapons permits, according to a new report that says even as gun purchases are leveling off, the rate of folks applying for permission to carry their firearms is still rising.

Some 1.83 million new permits were issued in 2016, setting a new record for the fourth straight year, according to the Crime Prevention Research Center. The total number has jumped more than 250 percent from the 4.6 million permits just a decade ago.

States that keep monthly figures said 2017 is continuing the trend, up 3 percent over 2016.

The surge in permits comes even as gun purchases have dropped, on a year-to-year basis, so far under Mr. Trump. [ Source (Read More...) ]

