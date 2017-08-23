Worthy Christian News » Israel-Palestinian Conflict » Netanyahu says he will discuss Iranian presence in Syria in Putin meeting
Netanyahu says he will discuss Iranian presence in Syria in Putin meeting
(Worthy News) - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu plans to discuss the Iranian presence in Syria when he meets with Russian President Vladimir Putin, he said Tuesday.
The head of Mossad, Israel's national intelligence agency, and the chief of the country's National Security Council are to join Netanyahu Wednesday in discussing "Iran's accelerated attempt to establish military bases in Syria" with Putin, said the Israeli leader."
There is evidence, of course, of Iran's aggression that has not diminished after the nuclear agreement, but it also poses a problem for Israel, but for all the countries of the Middle East and the entire world," Netanyahu said in a statement. [ Source (Read More...) ]
Matthew 24:6-8 You will hear of wars and rumors of wars. See that you aren’t troubled, for all this must happen, but the end is not yet. For nation will rise against nation, and kingdom against kingdom; and there will be famines, plagues, and earthquakes in various places. But all these things are the beginning of birth pains.
Luke 21:28 But when these things begin to happen, look up, and lift up your heads, because your redemption is near.