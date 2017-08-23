Worthy Christian News » World Headlines » North Korea’s latest propaganda puts Trump in cemetery (Video)

(Worthy News) - President Trump is pictured looking out over a Guam graveyard cluttered with crosses in a photoshopped image from the newest propaganda film -- and grim warning -- from North Korea.

The regime followed the video with a statement posted through its KCNA news agency, saying Trump "spouted rubbish" and frequently tweeted about "weird articles of his ego-driven thoughts" and attacking South Korea's "puppy-like" Defense Minister Song Young-moo for "pinning hope on that mad guy."

But the picture of a graveyard believed to be in Guam may be the most rattling in the video, given dictator Kim Jong Un's repeated threats to strike the U.S. territory with a missile. The video also features Vice President Pence engulfed in flames. [ Source (Read More...) ]

What is Worthy News? Matthew 24:6-8 You will hear of wars and rumors of wars. See that you aren't troubled, for all this must happen, but the end is not yet. For nation will rise against nation, and kingdom against kingdom; and there will be famines, plagues, and earthquakes in various places. But all these things are the beginning of birth pains. Luke 21:28 But when these things begin to happen, look up, and lift up your heads, because your redemption is near.

