Judge orders IRS to explain delays, name names in targeting of conservatives

(Worthy News) - The IRS must name the specific employees it blames for targeting tea party groups for extra scrutiny and must prove it has halted the targeting of the groups, a federal judge ordered last week.

Judge Reggie B. Walton also said the IRS must explain why the IRS delayed extending non-profit status to 38 groups that are part of a lawsuit in the District of Columbia, The Washington Times reported on Aug. 17.

Walton said it was time for the IRS to “Lay it on the line. Put it out there.”

“Why hide the ball?” the judge asked the tax agency. “If there’s nothing there, there’s nothing there.” [ Source (Read More...) ]

