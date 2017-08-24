Worthy Christian News » Israel Headlines » Amnesty criticizes both PA and Hamas

(Worthy News) - Amnesty International on Wednesday criticized both the Palestinian Authority (PA) and Hamas over their restrictions of freedom of expression.

In a statement, the group said both sides had launched “a repressive clampdown on dissent that has seen journalists from opposition media outlets interrogated and detained in a bid to exert pressure on their political opponents.”

The statement noted that the PA has arrested six journalists in August so far, shut down 29 websites and introduced a controversial Electronic Crimes Law imposing tight controls on media freedom and banning online expression and dissent. [ Source (Read More...) ]

