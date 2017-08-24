Worthy Christian News » Israel-Palestinian Conflict » Two-state solution not publicly mentioned as US team meets PM, Abbas

(Worthy News) - US President Donald Trump’s Mideast negotiating team held talks in Tel Aviv and Ramallah on Thursday, trying to revive the moribund diplomatic process, even as it pointedly refrained from any public commitment to a two-state solution.

Before meeting with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Tel Aviv, Trump’s son-in-law and top adviser, Jared Kushner, said that the president “is very committed to achieving a solution here that will be able to bring prosperity and peace to all people in the area.”

He did not, however, give any public indication that Washington believed that solution needed to be a two-state one. [ Source (Read More...) ]

