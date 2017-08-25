Worthy Christian News » US News » Hurricane Harvey barrels toward coast as Texans prepare for worst

(Worthy News) - Harvey was a tropical storm but intensified Thursday into a hurricane — with the potential for up to 3 feet of rain, 125 mph winds and 12-foot storm surges.

Forecasters said Harvey was gathering strength faster than previously predicted and labeled it a “life-threatening storm” that posed a “grave risk.”

As of midday Thursday, Harvey was about 340 miles southeast of Corpus Christi, moving to the north-northwest at about 10 mph.

Nearly all of the Texas' 367-mile coast was under a hurricane or tropical storm warning or watch as of Thursday. [ Source (Read More...) ]

