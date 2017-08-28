Worthy Christian News » Israel Headlines » UN gives Gaza $2.5m. in humanitarian aid for water and fuel crisis

(Worthy News) - The United Nations has provided the Gaza Strip with $2.5 million in humanitarian aid to help with its water, electricity and fuel crisis.

The funds come as Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas threatens to gradually cut funding to Gaza if Hamas does not allow Fatah to return to the Strip.

Some 2 million Palestinians living in Gaza have been hostage for the last four months to the power play between Fatah and Hamas as Abbas seek to regain control of the Strip 10 years after Hamas ousted his party in a bloody coup. [ Source (Read More...) ]

