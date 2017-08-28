Worthy Christian News » World News » North Korea tests short-range missiles as South Korea, U.S. conduct drills
North Korea tests short-range missiles as South Korea, U.S. conduct drills
(Worthy News) - North Korea fired several short-range missiles into the sea off its east coast early on Saturday, South Korea and the U.S. military said, as the two allies conducted annual joint military drills that the North denounces as preparation for war.
The U.S. military’s Pacific Command said it had detected three short-range ballistic missiles, fired over a 20 minute period.
One appeared to have blown up almost immediately while two flew about 250 km (155 miles) in a northeasterly direction, Pacific Command said, revising an earlier assessment that two of the missiles had failed in flight. [ Source (Read More...) ]
Matthew 24:6-8 You will hear of wars and rumors of wars. See that you aren’t troubled, for all this must happen, but the end is not yet. For nation will rise against nation, and kingdom against kingdom; and there will be famines, plagues, and earthquakes in various places. But all these things are the beginning of birth pains.
Luke 21:28 But when these things begin to happen, look up, and lift up your heads, because your redemption is near.