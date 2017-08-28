Worthy Christian News » World News » Iran says S-300 air defense system now ‘fully integrated’
Iran says S-300 air defense system now ‘fully integrated’
(Worthy News) - Iran’s advanced S-300 air defense system, delivered by Russia after years of delay, is now “fully integrated” into the country’s air defense network, a senior Iranian air force commander told the country’s state media Sunday.
In an interview with the Tasnim news network, Gen. Abolfazl Sepehri Rad, deputy commander of the Khatam al-Anbia Air Defense Base, said the missile defense system has been stationed across the Iran and is ready for “practical operations.”
The general also said that the Iran has launched research programs to manufacture other air defense systems, and that “good results” have been achieved. [ Source (Read More...) ]
