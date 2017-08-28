Worthy Christian News » Israel-Palestinian Conflict » Kushner Asks Abbas to Hold off on Anti-Israel Diplomatic Initiatives to Give Trump Administration Time to Formulate Peace Plan

(Worthy News) - U.S. President Donald Trump's senior adviser Jared Kushner asked Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas during their meeting in Ramallah on Thursday to freeze diplomatic initiatives against Israel for a period of some four months, in exchange for an American commitment to submit a comprehensive diplomatic plan within that time frame to kick-start the moribund peace process, a senior Palestinian official told Israel Hayom over the weekend.

Kushner was accompanied by Special Representative for International Negotiations Jason Greenblatt and Deputy National Security Adviser Dina Powell during the meeting with Abbas.

According to the Palestinian official, the Trump administration intends to formulate a diplomatic plan of action that will include a set timetable for the parties to discuss most of the conflict's core issues. As stated, the administration has conditioned its efforts on the Palestinians' "silence" on the diplomatic front against Israel. [ Source (Read More...) ]

