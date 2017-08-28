Worthy Christian News » Israel Headlines » Israel Finalizes Deal for 17 Additional F-35 Stealth Fighters
(Worthy News) - The Israeli Defense Ministry has completed the acquisition process of 17 more F-35 stealth jets. The purchase is part of a larger deal to buy a total of 50 F-35 planes, which will enter service in the Israeli Air Force in two squadrons. The initial order of 33 F-35 jets is expected to be completely delivered by 2021.
The purchase of the 17 additional fighter jets, whose delivery will be completed by December 2024, was approved by the cabinet in November 2016 and the contract was signed by Maj. Gen. (res.) Udi Adam, Director-General of IMOD.
The IAF is already in possession of five F-35I "Adir" jets and will receive an additional two next week and another two jets by November. Initial operation capability (IOC) of the first squadron is expected to be announced by December 7, 2017. [ Source (Read More...) ]
Matthew 24:6-8 You will hear of wars and rumors of wars. See that you aren’t troubled, for all this must happen, but the end is not yet. For nation will rise against nation, and kingdom against kingdom; and there will be famines, plagues, and earthquakes in various places. But all these things are the beginning of birth pains.
Luke 21:28 But when these things begin to happen, look up, and lift up your heads, because your redemption is near.