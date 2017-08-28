Worthy Christian News » Israel Headlines » Israel Finalizes Deal for 17 Additional F-35 Stealth Fighters

A U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II Joint Strike Fighter from the 58th Fighter Squadron, 33rd Fighter Wing, Eglin AFB, Fla., escorts a KC-135R Stratotanker from the 336th Air Refueling Squadron, March ARB, Calif., following an aerial refueling mission, May 16, 2013, off the coast of northwest Florida. The 33rd Fighter Wing is a joint graduate flying and maintenance training wing that trains Air Force, Marine, Navy and international partner operators and maintainers of the F-35 Lightning II. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. John R. Nimmo, Sr./RELEASED)

(Worthy News) - The Israeli Defense Ministry has completed the acquisition process of 17 more F-35 stealth jets. The purchase is part of a larger deal to buy a total of 50 F-35 planes, which will enter service in the Israeli Air Force in two squadrons. The initial order of 33 F-35 jets is expected to be completely delivered by 2021.

The purchase of the 17 additional fighter jets, whose delivery will be completed by December 2024, was approved by the cabinet in November 2016 and the contract was signed by Maj. Gen. (res.) Udi Adam, Director-General of IMOD.

The IAF is already in possession of five F-35I "Adir" jets and will receive an additional two next week and another two jets by November. Initial operation capability (IOC) of the first squadron is expected to be announced by December 7, 2017. [ Source (Read More...) ]

