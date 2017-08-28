Worthy Christian News » Israel-Palestinian Conflict » Netanyahu to UN Chief: Iran Building Precision Missile Factories in Syria and Lebanon

(Worthy News) - Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told visiting UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Monday that Iran is building sites to produce precision guided missiles in Syria and Lebanon.

Speaking ahead their meeting in Jerusalem, Netanyahu accused Iran of turning Syria into a "base of military entrenchment as part of its declared goal to eradicate Israel."

"It is also building sites to produce precision-guided missiles towards that end, in both Syria and in Lebanon. This is something Israel cannot accept. This is something the UN should not accept," Netanyahu said. [ Source (Read More...) ]

