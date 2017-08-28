Worthy Christian News » World News » North Korea fires missile over Japan, sharply escalating tensions

(Worthy News) - North Korea fired a missile that flew over Japan and landed in waters off the northern region of Hokkaido early on Tuesday, South Korean and Japanese officials said, marking a sharp escalation of tensions on the Korean peninsula.

The test, which experts said appeared to have been a recently developed intermediate-range Hwasong-12 missile, came as U.S. and South Korean forces conduct annual military drills on the peninsula, against which North Korea strenuously objects.

Earlier this month, North Korea threatened to fire four Hwasong-12 missiles into the sea near the U.S. Pacific territory of Guam after U.S. President Donald Trump warned Pyongyang would face “fire and fury” if it threatened the United States. [ Source (Read More...) ]

Top US, S.Korean military officers pledge tough response to N.Korea missile launch

The top US and South Korean military officers agreed to make a strong response to North Korea's latest ballistic missile launch on Tuesday, including possible unspecified military measures, South Korea's Yonhap news agency said.

The chairmen of both countries' Joint Chiefs of Staff agreed on a phone call "to take response measures at the earliest possible time that can demonstrate the alliance's strong will including military measures," Yonhap reported, quoting the South Korean military. [ Source (Read More...) ]

