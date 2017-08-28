Worthy Christian News » Israel Headlines » Hamas leader: Iran helping Hamas prepare for war with Israel

(Worthy News) - Iran is helping terrorists in Gaza prepare for war with Israel, according to a leading Hamas official.

"Every day we build missiles and continue military training," Yahya Sinwar, a military leader recently voted prime minister of Hamas in Gaza, told reporters.

That effort derives significant support from Iran. [ Source (Read More...) ]

