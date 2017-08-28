Worthy Christian News » Israel Headlines » US changes proposed anti-Hezbollah sanctions to ease Lebanon's fears

(Worthy News) - Proposed tighter U.S. sanctions on Hezbollah have been altered enough to allay fears of major damage to Lebanon's economy, a sign Washington is taking concerns about Lebanese stability seriously, banking and political sources said Sunday.

But banking figures also advised Lebanese authorities not be complacent as U.S. President Donald Trump's future stance on Iran and its allies cannot be predicted, and the bill would not be debated and voted on until autumn when Congress reconvenes.

When drafts said to be U.S. plans for extended anti-Hezbollah legislation circulated in Lebanon earlier this year, local media warned of dire consequences for Lebanon's fragile economy and fractious sectarian politics. [ Source (Read More...) ]

