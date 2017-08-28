Worthy Christian News » U.S. Headlines » ACLU sues Trump over transgender ban

(Worthy News) - The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) is suing President Trump over his decision to ban transgender people from serving in the military.

The ACLU made the announcement on Twitter on Monday morning.

“BREAKING: We're taking @realDonaldTrump to court to challenge the unconstitutional transgender military ban,” they wrote. [ Source (Read More...) ]

