Worthy Christian News » US News » Haunted by Katrina's memory, Louisiana now faces Harvey
Haunted by Katrina's memory, Louisiana now faces Harvey
(Worthy News) - Twelve years to the day after Hurricane Katrina slammed into the Gulf Coast, another deadly storm forced the rescue of hundreds of people from floodwaters in southwestern Louisiana and prompted New Orleans to shut down its schools and other key institutions as a precaution.
Tropical Storm Harvey flooded neighbourhoods overnight with chest-deep water in the Lake Charles area, near the Texas line, although water abated in some places Tuesday as rain slackened.
National Weather Service meteorologists said Tuesday that officials expect Harvey will make another landfall in Cameron Parish early Wednesday, after hitting Texas and meandering back into the Gulf of Mexico.
As much as 6 to 12 more inches of rain (15 to 30 centimetres) could fall in western Louisiana. [ Source (Read More...) ]
Editor's Note: 12 Years to the Day (12 Months * 12 Years = 144 Months) since Hurricane Katrina.
Crippled Houston watches dams, levees; forecast offers hope
With its flood defenses strained, the crippled city of Houston anxiously watched dams and levees Tuesday to see if they would hold until the rain stops, and meteorologists offered the first reason for hope — a forecast with less than an inch of rain and even a chance for sunshine.
The human toll continued to mount, both in deaths and in the ever-swelling number of scared people made homeless by the catastrophic storm that is now the heaviest tropical downpour in U.S. history.
The city’s largest shelter was overflowing when the mayor announced plans to create space for thousands of extra people by opening two and possibly three more mega-shelters. [ Source (Read More...) ]
1 thought on “Haunted by Katrina's memory, Louisiana now faces Harvey”
The hurricane Harvey will be far deadlier than Katrina and Sandy. Sandy hit New York one Friday, I was there on Wednesday for a short visit, how fast everything was wiped off.
The economic aftermath of Harvey will be far-reaching. City of Houston is 3% of the U.S. economy. 350000-500000 automobiles are under the water. Over 1 million houses are under the water. The fourth largest city of the nation is now fully crippled.
12 years back Katrina hit the nation, in comparison of jobs in New Orleans, now 10% less in 10 years. Around 90000 people left the place, half of them settled in Houston.
Due to the plunged oil price, the Houston economy was slowing down; thus the real estate market was not shining. This tragedy upon Houston will be hitting the real estate market-jobs-population etc, thus the overall economic impact upon the city and the nation will be far bigger than our calculation.
President Trump declared that even through shutting the Government, if the U.S. Mexican wall construction is not started instantly, that is now caught up in a delay. How many billions of dollars it takes to start the re-construction of Houston and other cities of Texas?
A few days back, we were watching the show of White supremacy-neo Nazism and Anti-Jewish rallies; and the opposing side. The nation was fragmented socially.
But, while watching the rescue operation undertaken by all races, white people carrying black people-black and brown carrying the white people, that has taught us all, in tragedies of life, we bury the color issues, but try to rescue others.
One white man was carrying a Vietnam woman and her sleeping child in her lap, that picture is now around the world. In good times, why we are failing to be Good Samaritans?