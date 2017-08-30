Worthy Christian News » US News » Haunted by Katrina's memory, Louisiana now faces Harvey

(Worthy News) - Twelve years to the day after Hurricane Katrina slammed into the Gulf Coast, another deadly storm forced the rescue of hundreds of people from floodwaters in southwestern Louisiana and prompted New Orleans to shut down its schools and other key institutions as a precaution.

Tropical Storm Harvey flooded neighbourhoods overnight with chest-deep water in the Lake Charles area, near the Texas line, although water abated in some places Tuesday as rain slackened.

National Weather Service meteorologists said Tuesday that officials expect Harvey will make another landfall in Cameron Parish early Wednesday, after hitting Texas and meandering back into the Gulf of Mexico.

As much as 6 to 12 more inches of rain (15 to 30 centimetres) could fall in western Louisiana. [ Source (Read More...) ]

Editor's Note: 12 Years to the Day (12 Months * 12 Years = 144 Months) since Hurricane Katrina.

Crippled Houston watches dams, levees; forecast offers hope

With its flood defenses strained, the crippled city of Houston anxiously watched dams and levees Tuesday to see if they would hold until the rain stops, and meteorologists offered the first reason for hope — a forecast with less than an inch of rain and even a chance for sunshine.

The human toll continued to mount, both in deaths and in the ever-swelling number of scared people made homeless by the catastrophic storm that is now the heaviest tropical downpour in U.S. history.

The city’s largest shelter was overflowing when the mayor announced plans to create space for thousands of extra people by opening two and possibly three more mega-shelters. [ Source (Read More...) ]

