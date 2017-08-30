Worthy Christian News » US News » With Congress in stalemate, states take lead in Planned Parenthood defunding
With Congress in stalemate, states take lead in Planned Parenthood defunding
(Worthy News) - The effort to defund Planned Parenthood may be stalled at the federal level, but recent legal and legislative victories have given states more power than ever to cut off taxpayer funding to the nation’s largest abortion provider.
South Carolina became just the latest state to make defunding Planned Parenthood a top priority last week, when Republican Gov. Henry McMaster issued an order directing state agencies to stop funding clinics and doctors who perform abortions.
With Republicans in control of 33 governor’s mansions and 32 state legislatures, Catherine Glenn Foster, president and CEO of Americans United for Life, said there are “plenty of different possibilities and avenues” when it comes to defunding Planned Parenthood. [ Source (Read More...) ]
