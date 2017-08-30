Worthy Christian News » Israel Headlines » Balad summer camp concludes with procession extolling 'martyrs'

(Worthy News) - A summer camp for Arab-Israeli youths organized by the Arab-Israeli Balad party held its concluding ceremony this week in the Dheisheh refugee camp near Bethlehem, with campers marching alongside the camp's children in a procession honoring the "martyrs."

Draped in Palestinian flags, the children attending the camp marched through the refugee camp chanting invectives aimed at Israel.

The march's repertoire included calls saying "with spirit and blood we will redeem you, martyr" and "with spirit and blood we will redeem you, Palestine." [ Source (Read More...) ]

