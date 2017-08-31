Worthy Christian News » U.S. Headlines » Los Angeles votes to rename Columbus Day 'Indigenous Peoples' Day'

(Worthy News) - The Los Angeles city council on Wednesday voted to rename Columbus Day "Indigenous Peoples' Day."

Over the years, many Native Americans groups and activists have decried the holiday as celebrating genocide, prompting numerous cities throughout the U.S. to change its name and emphasis. Columbus Day is celebrated nationally on the second Monday of October.

In Los Angeles, Italian-American groups voiced their opposition to changing the holiday, saying it would erase part of their heritage, the Los Angeles Times reported. Christopher Columbus was Italian.

South Dakota, as well as cities like Seattle, Albuquerque, and Denver, have already replaced the holiday with Indigenous Peoples' Day. [ Source (Read More...) ]

