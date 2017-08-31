Worthy Christian News » Israel-Palestinian Conflict » UN said set to bolster peacekeeping force in south Lebanon

(Worthy News) - The United Nations will reportedly expand the mandate of its peacekeeping forces in southern Lebanon following complaints from Israel over the international body’s failure to address Hezbollah’s weapons buildup in the area.

As a result of the proposed changes, which are set to come before the UN Security Council for approval in the coming days, UNIFIL would increase its oversight activities in southern Lebanon, including by entering villages where the Hezbollah terror group operates, several Israeli media outlets reported.

UNIFIL would also receive additional forces, increase the number of reports it sends to the UN and inform the UN immediately of Hezbollah violations of Resolution 1701, Channel 2 news reported Tuesday. [ Source (Read More...) ]

