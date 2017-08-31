Worthy Christian News » U.S. Headlines » Legislation to limit smartphone encryption ‘may be necessary,’ deputy AG Rosenstein says

(Worthy News) - Legislation may be needed to solve the Justice Department’s ongoing problem with uncrackable digital encryption, Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein said Wednesday.

Speaking at the 10th Annual Utah National Security and Anti-Terrorism Conference in Salt Lake City, Utah, Mr. Rosenstein called strong encryption one of the “most significant and growing challenges” currently faced by law enforcement and raised the possibility of passing laws limiting its use.

“The use of encrypted services poses a novel threat to public safety. We can disrupt attacks only if we are able to learn about them,” Mr. Rosenstein told attendees, according to remarks published by the Justice Department. [ Source (Read More...) ]

