NATO fears Russian war games to turn into invasion

(Worthy News) - NATO allies have voices their concern that Moscow might be planning a surprise invasion, following its large-scaled military exercise with Belarus. Specifically, NATO is worried that Russia might leave military equipment behind in Belarus when the exercise concludes, perhaps to use later should President Vladimir Putin want to send troops quickly across the border, as he did in Georgia in 2008 and Ukraine in 2014.

Russia and Belarus say the Zapad ("West") 2017 exercise, which runs from Sept. 14 to Sept. 20 not far from the borders of NATO allies Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland, will involve less than 13,000 troops. Under international rules, the two should allow wider access to monitors if troop numbers exceed that figure.

Experts in the West remained concerned that the exercise is a ruse that will allow Russia to position close to 100,000 troops within Belrus, prompting the US to send over 600 of its troops and 5-15 fighter jets to Lithuania. [ Source (Read More...) ]

