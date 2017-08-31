Worthy Christian News » Christian Headlines » Ministries coming alongside those overcome by Harvey
Ministries coming alongside those overcome by Harvey
(Worthy News) - Faith-based disaster assistance teams continue to put their faith into action for victims in Texas whose lives and property have been devastated by Hurricane Harvey.
By the time Harvey made landfall Friday evening, it was a Category 4 storm with sustained winds of 130 mph – bringing rain, rain, and more rain. Next came the Texas Baptist Men.
"Our feeding unit is feeding Texas Task Force 1 and 2, which is the tip of the spear for the state of Texas Search and Recovery," says Mickey Lenamon, who heads the ministry.
Texas Baptist Men – comprised of both men and women, all volunteers – is the traditional "go-to" group, according to former Texas governor and current Energy Secretary Rick Perry. "In every one of our major disasters, Baptist men were out there," Perry stated this week. [ Source (Read More...) ]