African Christian leaders hold Jerusalem start-up summit

(Worthy News) - Christian leaders from several African countries concluded meetings in Jerusalem on Wednesday with Israeli start-ups, politicians and businesses during the African Leadership Summit hosted by the Institute for Christian Leadership Development.

“Africa Celebrates Jerusalem” is this year’s theme for the summit, which aims to strengthen ties between Israel and Africa.

The main goal is for African Christian leaders to connect with the different sectors of the country including agriculture, economic and technology. [ Source (Read More...) ]

