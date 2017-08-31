Worthy Christian News » World Headlines » Russia warns US against new sanctions on North Korea

(Worthy News) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has warned U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson that potential new sanctions against North Korea would be "dangerous."

Lavrov and Tillerson spoke by phone late Wednesday, several hours after U.S. President Donald Trump said on Twitter that "talking is not the answer" when it comes to dealing with North Korea.

Lavrov told Tillerson that Russia urges all parties to avoid a military solution to the crisis and added that Moscow views any new potential sanctions against North Korea as "counterproductive and dangerous." [ Source (Read More...) ]

