Trump admin to cut 90 percent of ACA advertising budget

(Worthy News) - The Trump administration announced Thursday that it will cut advertising for the Affordable Care Act by as much as 90 percent, which health experts say could severely impact the healthcare legislation.

The cuts will bring the total advertising budget down from $100 million in 2017 to $10 million in 2018. They will also reduce spending on "navigators," groups that help customers choose the appropriate insurance plan for them from $62.5 million this year to $36 million next year.

"Judging effectiveness by the amount of money spent and not the results achieved is irresponsible and unhelpful to the American people," said Caitlin Oakley, press secretary for the Department of Health and Human Services, according to CNN. "A health care system that has caused premiums to double and left nearly half of our counties with only one coverage option is not working. The Trump administration is determined to serve the American people instead of trying to sell them a bad deal." [ Source (Read More...) ]

