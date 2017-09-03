Worthy Christian News » US News » Trump uncovers evidence of Dreamers loophole hidden by Obama
Trump uncovers evidence of Dreamers loophole hidden by Obama
(Worthy News) - Thousands of Dreamers have used a loophole in federal law to get on a full pathway to citizenship, top congressional Republicans revealed Friday, citing government data withheld by the Obama administration but provided by the Trump administration.
The Dreamers were all part of DACA, the legally questionable amnesty program that’s under scrutiny right now as President Trump decides whether to scrap the Obama-era amnesty.
The House and Senate Judiciary Committees revealed that more than 45,000 DACA recipients were approved for “advance parole,” which is permission to leave and reenter the U.S. despite not being in permanent legal status here.
But under a quirk of law, those granted advance parole can then ask to adjust their status and gain legal residence — and eventually citizenship — as long as they have a qualifying relationship. [ Source (Read More...) ]