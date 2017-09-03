Worthy Christian News » US News » Trump Declares Sunday a National Day of Prayer for People Affected by Harvey

A group of evangelical leaders lay hands on President Donald Trump and pray over him at a White House Oval Office meeting on Monday, July 10, 2017. (Photo: Johnnie Moore)

(Worthy News) - President Donald Trump on Friday signed a proclamation declaring Sunday, Sept. 3, a national day of prayer to think of those who are facing the devastation from Hurricane Harvey.

"We invite all Americans to join us as we continue to pray for those who have lost family members and friends and those who are suffering from this great crisis," Trump said in the Oval Office as he signed the order.

His proclamation came one day after Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R.) signed an order designating Sunday as a day of prayer in Texas, which has been devastated by Harvey in recent days. [ Source (Read More...) ]

