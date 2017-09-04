Worthy Christian News » Israel Headlines » Russian FM Sergei Lavrov Scorns Israeli Concerns Over Iranian Build-Up in Syria

(Worthy News) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov went on a PR offensive this week to counter Israeli warnings that a ceasefire imposed by Moscow in Syria is enabling Iran and its terror proxy, Hezbollah, to amass fighters and weapons near the Jewish state’s northern border in preparation for a future war.

Lavrov — a storied diplomat who began his career in the Soviet Foreign Ministry during the Cold War — told a news conference in the Qatari capital Doha on Wednesday, “We do not have any information that someone is preparing an attack on Israel.” He also defended Iran’s role in Syria in supporting, alongside Russia, the regime of President Bashar al-Assad. “Whatever area of cooperation between Iran and Syria, my position is that if their cooperation in whichever field does not violate the basic provisions of international law, it should not be cause for question,” Lavrov said.

On Friday, Lavrov parried Israel’s displeasure with the terms of the ceasefire by implying that Israel had been kept fully abreast of developments in the negotiations to create so-called “de-escalation zones” in Syria — areas that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and others fear will now become ripe targets for Iran. [ Source (Read More...) ]

