Russia blames Obama, Congress for souring relations, not Trump

(Worthy News) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Friday blamed former President Barack Obama and the Congress — but not President Trump — for the downward spiral in U.S.-Russia relations.

"We understand that there are forces that simply want to undermine the administration," Lavrov said, according to Russia's state-owned news agency Tass. "This is our standpoint on the sanctions that Congress has been forcing on Donald Trump."

Lavrov also pointed a finger at Obama, and said it was he who started the diplomatic battle by sanctioning Moscow.

"I would like to point out it was not us who initiated this exchange of sanctions, but the Obama administration," Lavrov said. "They sought to rupture Russian-U.S. relations and prevent U.S. President Donald Trump from putting forward any constructive proposals." [ Source (Read More...) ]

