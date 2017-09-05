Worthy Christian News » U.S. Headlines » Manufacturing Sector Increased Jobs at Fastest Pace in More Than 4 Years

(Worthy News) - The manufacturing sector increased jobs at the fastest pace in the month of July than the sector had in more than four years, the New York Times reported.

While the jobs report showed there were fewer jobs created than were expected overall, jobs in the manufacturing sector showed improvement.

"The latest payroll data underscores the striking rebound at American factories, which lost more than two million jobs in the recession, but have clawed their way back and recovered more than one million positions since 2010," the article states. [ Source (Read More...) ]

