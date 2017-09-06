Worthy Christian News » US News » Trump phaseout of DACA gives Congress six months to devise solution for Dreamers

(Worthy News) - The Trump administration on Tuesday declared the Obama-era DACA program unconstitutional and ordered a phaseout, giving Congress six months to devise a permanent solution for 800,000 young adult illegal immigrant Dreamers who could be at risk of deportation.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced the decision, saying he didn’t see a way to defend Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals against a legal challenge. He recommended revoking the program, and President Trump accepted the decision.

Mr. Trump said he now expects Congress to pass legislation that will “work out very well” for Dreamers. [ Source (Read More...) ]

