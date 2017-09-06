Worthy Christian News » U.S. Headlines » Mixed reaction to DACA spells trouble for Republican action on immigration

(Worthy News) - Congressional Republicans flashed a glimpse Tuesday of the coming battle they will face over what to do with those protected by the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, an Obama-era directive for young illegal immigrants who have grown up in the U.S. and could lose their legal status when the Trump administration completes its phase-out of the program next spring.

Trump's decision to gradually end DACA, a program once described as a "temporary stopgap measure" when created by former President Obama, sparked a mixed reaction among GOP lawmakers who have clashed for years over how to appropriately address unauthorized immigration without incentivizing it.

South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham implored Trump to show Americans "where [his] heart is" by working with Congress to permanently enact a program that would shield illegal immigrants from deportation if they arrived in the U.S. before age 18 and met a series of other educational and employment requirements. [ Source (Read More...) ]

Copyright 1999-2017 Worthy News. All rights reserved.

Fair Use Notice:This site contains copyrighted material the use of which has not always been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democracy, scientific, and social justice issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes. For more information go to: http://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/17/107.shtml. If you wish to use copyrighted material from this site for purposes of your own that go beyond 'fair use', you must obtain permission from the copyright owner.