Worthy Christian News » U.S. Headlines » DACA announcement sparks protests nationwide, dozens arrested at Trump Tower
DACA announcement sparks protests nationwide, dozens arrested at Trump Tower
(Worthy News) - Dozens of protesters were arrested in front of Trump Tower in New York in one of many nationwide protests after Tuesday’s announcement that the Trump administration is ending the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, five years after it was introduced.
A total of 34 people have been arrested, according to the New York Police Department. No injuries to protesters or police officers have been reported, and the crowd has thinned since it started.
If protesters were cooperative and turned over their personal information to police, including name, address and date of birth, they were given a special ticket and were not fingerprinted, officials said; those who refused to turn over their personal information were fingerprinted. [ Source (Read More...) ]