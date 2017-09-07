Worthy Christian News » World News » Navy Seals training South Korean ‘assassination’ squad to deal with Kim Jong-un
(Worthy News) - South Korean commandos will work with the US Navy Seals who killed Osama bin Laden to create a special unit to assassinate Kim Jong-un in the event of war.
The announcement coincides with a decision by the US to waive restrictions on the size and range of South Korean ballistic missiles, allowing it to develop its own independent capacity to drop bunker-busting bombs on the underground headquarters of the North Korean leadership in Pyongyang.
The South Korean government was formerly committed to engagement and negotiation with Kim. The decision to strengthen its military options testifies to an atmosphere of crisis on the peninsula after the North’s sixth, and biggest, nuclear test on Sunday in defiance of United Nations resolutions. [ Source (Read More...) ]
3 thoughts on “Navy Seals training South Korean ‘assassination’ squad to deal with Kim Jong-un”
Why are they leaking this information?
I don't believe this would be announced if it were true.
Oh i am so sure this is real. 😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣. The military doesnt let just anyone know what they are doing