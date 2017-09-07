Worthy Christian News » Israel Headlines » Survey: Most Israelis continue to support accession to European Union

(Worthy News) - A majority of Israelis continue to be in favor of an Israerli accession to the European Union (EU), according to a survey released on Tuesday by the Konrad Adenauer Foundation, a German pro-EU think tank.

The survey, which measured the opinions of a representative group of the Israeli population consisting of 1000 participants, showed that 56% of respondents believe Israel should join the political union. Moreover, 54% said they would be in favor of Israel joining the North Atlantic Trade Organization (NATO) military alliance.

While the results indicate a sympathetic mood for the EU from Israeli population, the Konrad Adenauer Foundation also notes that it has also seen a significant downward spiral over the last decade in the views of Israelis towards the EU. The most recent figure of 56% supporting accession to the EU is some 20 percentage points lower than a decade ago when approximately 75% expressed backing for such a move. [ Source (Read More...) ]

