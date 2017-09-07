Worthy Christian News » Israel-Palestinian Conflict » Syrian army warns Israel of serious repercussions after alleged attack

(Worthy News) - Israel launched an aerial attack on Assad posts in Syria overnight, hit a scientific research center where chemical weapons are manufactured and killed two Syrian soldiers, Arab media reported Thursday morning.

In a statement, the Syrian army warned Israel of "dangerous repercussions of this aggressive action to the security and stability of the region" following the alleged attack.

According to the reports, the attack was allegedly launched at 2:30 a.m. on targets located in central Syria, in the area of Hama, and also targeted several weapons convoys that were en route to Hezbollah strongholds in the area. [ Source (Read More...) ]

