Worthy Christian News » World Headlines » Trump says U.S. ‘won’t be putting up’ with North Korea’s actions

(Worthy News) - President Trump again insisted Wednesday that the U.S. and its allies will not tolerate North Korea’s nuclear weapons tests and missile launches, discussing the crisis on the Korean peninsula with Chinese President Xi Jinping in a 45-minute phone call.

Mr. Trump has been trying for months to persuade Beijing to exert more economic and diplomatic pressure on North Korea to scale back its aggressive military posture. China is Pyongyang’s main trading partner and shares a border with North Korea.

The president said he had a “very frank and very strong” phone call with Mr. Xi, although no breakthroughs were announced. [ Source (Read More...) ]

Copyright 1999-2017 Worthy News. All rights reserved.

Fair Use Notice:This site contains copyrighted material the use of which has not always been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democracy, scientific, and social justice issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes. For more information go to: http://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/17/107.shtml. If you wish to use copyrighted material from this site for purposes of your own that go beyond 'fair use', you must obtain permission from the copyright owner.