Joel Osteen, in the Spirit of Ecumenism, meets Pope Francis (Video)
VATICAN CITY (Worthy News)-- The International Foundation arranged for a 15-member delegation to visit the Vatican in the spirit of Ecumenism, which included mega-church speaker and author Joel Osteen, to meet with Pope Francis last Thursday.
Osteen was joined by Utah Senator Mike Lee (R-Utah), a member of the Church of Latter-day Saints, Gayle Beebe, the president of Westmont College in California, and former U.S. Ambassador to the Holy See, Francis Rooney.
The group met with Vatican staff members, toured the Vatican and attended the Convocation of Renewal at Olympic Stadium in Rome. It was the first time in history, in which a pope visited for an international charismatic renewal convocation, the Vatican said.
More than 50,000 charismatic Roman Catholics attended the gathering.
"Afterward, (the pope) spent an hour and a half going through the crowd with the Pope mobile, greeting people," Osteen told a local television station in Houston. "It was very heartwarming to see him caring for people."
"I just felt very honored and very humbled," Osteen said.
"It was amazing. And even to go back into that part of the Vatican—there's so much history there, the place that they took us through. You feel that deep respect and reverence for God."
"I love the fact that's he's made the Church more inclusive," he said. "Not trying to make it smaller, but to try to make it larger -- to take everybody in. So, that just resonates with me," Osteen added.
"This pope's a whirlwind," Francis Rooney, a former U.S. Ambassador to the Holy See said. "I think the Pope, in reaching out, is broadening the concept of ecumenical dialogue, and he's reaching out to people who can touch other Christians."
However, critics have expressed grief about the recent ecumenical gathering, stating that ecumenicism is far from biblical and point to the understanding that the last religious ruler termed the "False Prophet" by many will gather the world into a false "one world religion."
Critics charge that Pope Francis for the first time in history led an entourage to Israel, which included a Rabbi, and a Muslim. While in Israel, the Pope invited Israeli President Shimon Peres and Palestinian Leader Mahmoud Abbas to the Vatican for prayer. Islamic prayers and readings from the Quran were heard in the Vatican for the first time in history yesterday.
18 thoughts on “Joel Osteen, in the Spirit of Ecumenism, meets Pope Francis (Video)”
John 14:6 ONE WAY Acts 2:42 Continue in the Apostle Doctrine Religions Corruptions of the Truth Romans 1:21 - 23 Truth and Lies Don't Mix.
Agreed ... that the name of our Lord Jesus Christ may be glorified in you, and ye in Him, according to the grace of our God and Lord Jesus Christ! (II Thessalonians 1:12) No other name under heaven whereby we must be saved --- JESUS! Blessings ...
The real Christians are busy working in the mission field, not trying to amass earthly riches for themselves; irregardless of how much they spend on themselves and re-distribute. This is all a show, and not a good one.
"And then shall that Wicked be revealed, whom the Lord shall consume with the Spirit of His mouth, and shall destroy with the brightness of His coming." (II Thessalonians 2:1-17) Thank you Jesus that you would count us worthy of this calling, and fulfill all the good pleasure of Your goodness and the work of faith with power; that the name of our Lord Jesus Christ may be glorified in us, and us in Him, according to the grace of our God and Lord Jesus Christ ... and as well, in spite of those who do not continue steadfastly in the apostles' doctrine, we can be comforted in His service forevermore!
" For the time will come when they will not endure the sound doctrine; but, having itching ears, will heap to themselves teachers after their own lusts; and will turn away their ears from the truth, and turn aside unto fables." -- 2 Timothy 4:3-4
"If our gospel be hid, it is hid to them that are lost, in whom the god of this world hath blinded the minds of them which believe not, lest the light of the glorious gospel of Christ, who is the image of God should shine unto them, for we preach not ourselves, but Christ Jesus the Lord; and ourselves your servants for Jesus Christ ..." (II Corinthians 4:3-10)
the Bible says that at then end of time they will shout Peace Peace and all faith will be accepted as One, this is Satan doing his work so we forget that Jesus Christ, not the Catholic church, not the Protestant Church but that Christ only is the way, the truth and the Life. Repentance, the Cross, Christ is the Only God, the rest is Joel Osteen's false teaching. Let us wake up and work whilst we can, so many fake preachers are around. Shame on him who mixes synchretism with Faith, this is an abomination!
"And He [Jesus] is the Head of the body, the church: who is the beginning, the firstborn from the dead; that in all things He might have the preeminence ..." (Colossians 1:18) Believers in Jesus everywhere need to wake up and read His Word, so that we understand the times and seasons of these last days!
" for such are false apostles, deceitful workers, transforming themselves into the apostles of Christ, and no marvel; for satan himself is transformed into an angel of light. Therefore it is no great thing if his ministers also be transformed as the ministers of righteousness; whose end shall be according to their works." (II Corinthians 11:10-15) Believers in Jesus do not have agreement with idols "for ye are the temple of the living God ..." (II Corinthians 6:15-18)
One day Jesus Christ will come back to Jerusalem and he will come back to Israel not Palestine. The Vatican is a miserable place in which Christ in not adored but mainly Saints and Mary. It is a secretive institution which agenda is not to pave the way for the return of Christ. When texts of the Quran are read, it is clear that the Vatican is NOT and WILL never be the house of the Lord, they are mocking the Only God, Jesus. Joel Osteen will continue to brainwash his crowd, he is a very dangerous person, a nice smile but a fierce agenda.
Brace yourselfs true body of christ. There're more big time TV ministers to join the this false prophet /antichrist of Revelation. We must remain steadfast in Christ only. Every sitting Pope is antichrist. And his number is 666 Rev 13:18
Rev 13:18 no .666 did u know the price of every 6,6,6.can u explaine ?if u know the meaning of 666 how then every seating pope will be Antichrist u r fool .what "specktacel u wearing in your life "then u saw...the Antichrist to others people God will proof that u "also " u belong to the Antichrist "Through his speck".
Joel seems awfully mechanical. He has never been a "preacher" or a "minister", he is nothing more than a "motivational speaker". People listen to him, he speaks smooth words. He tells them exactly what their itching ears want to hear. Everything is going to be just fine, smile, love, hug and all is well. Imagine if each person just puts in a dollar how much he has after just one service. But, judgment day is coming.
He meets with the Pope to being the process of forming the One World Religion, which has been in the making undercover for many years but is just now coming to light. The New World Order of things, this One World Religion and the One World Government is just around the corner.
Amazing to be alive at this time, there is still work to be done. The harvest is plentiful, but the workers are few. Mixing the Catholic Church and other Christian churches with Islam and it will be called Chrislam. BEWARE!
The real church folks better rise up or it's gonna be too late.
Did GOD come with out mother? Did saint come with out GOD?if Vatican.... Is not the house of the lord how about your house "cockroach?"
A little leaven , leavens the whole lump , New Testament principle in regards to Sin , False doctrine,and unholy fellowship and lies . So few seem to understand this these days .
If you read the Bible and let God open your understanding of it , then it can be your Bible , then you just need the grace of God to obey it . The Bible will keep you from sin , or sin will keep you from the Bible . But get Gods meaning of it , or you will just have your own cult .
Remember the Lords Sabbath and keep it Holy.Sunday worship is the mark of the beast.Remember folks,this is the end times and satan is employing all his demons to every corner to deceive and disrupt the work of The Holy Spirit.For we whom light has been shed upon us ,spread the word to those still in darkness.Let the come out of Babylon,for in it there is only death and destruction.The pope is surely the antichrist,"LET NO ONE DECEIVE YOU..."
Sunday is the mark of the beastHOW?if u worship god on sabath and the beast on Sunday who will be the beast did u know the meaning of the beast?