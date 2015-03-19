Worthy Christian News » Israel-Palestinian Conflict » Obama Looks to UN to Force Two-State Solution


Obama Looks to UN to Force Two-State Solution

Thursday, March 19, 2015 | , Tag Cloud

WASHINGTON D.C. (Worthy News)-- After years of blocking U.N. efforts to pressure Israelis and Palestinians into accepting a lasting two-state solution, the United States is edging closer toward supporting a U.N. Security Council resolution that would call for the resumption of political talks to conclude a final peace settlement, Foreign Policy reported.

The move follows Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s decisive re-election Tuesday after the incumbent publicly abandoned his commitment to negotiate a Palestinian state — the basis of more than 20 years of U.S. diplomatic efforts — and promised to continue the construction of settlements on occupied territory. The development also reflects deepening pessimism over the prospect of U.S.-brokered negotiations delivering peace between Israelis and Palestinians.

Shortly before this week’s election, the United States informed its diplomatic partners that it would hold off any moves in the U.N. Security Council designed to put Israel on the spot at the United Nations in the event that Netanyahu’s challenger, Isaac Herzog, won the election. But U.S. officials signaled a willingness to consider a U.N. resolution in the event that Netanyahu was re-elected and formed a coalition government opposed to peace talks. The United States has not yet circulated a draft, but diplomats say Washington has set some red lines and is unwilling to agree to set a fixed deadline for political talks to conclude. -- [ Source ]

10 thoughts on “Obama Looks to UN to Force Two-State Solution

  9. God's plan and purpose will materialize in Eretz Israel . And that is One United state of Israel, a jewish state, secured, safe, unwalled within the confines of the covenant with Abraham, Isaac and Jacob. And that is to say WAR IS INEVITABLE. No amount of jaw jaw from any quarters will solve this seemingly intractable impasse. God has already provided His Sovereign Solution: read this from God's Only Book - Micah 7:15-17 - 15. According to the days of thy coming out of the land of Egypt will I show unto him (israel) marvellous things. 16. The NATIONS - USA, AFRICANS, EUROPEANS, ASIANS, CANADA, SA) SHALL BE COUNFOUNDED AT ALL THEIR MIGHT (MILITARY MIGHT): they shall lay their hand upon their mouth, their ears shall be deaf. 17. They shall lick the dust like a serpent, they shall move out of their holes like worms of the earth: they shall be afraid of the Lord our God , and shall fear because of thee. Thus saith the scriptures. Amen. Do not tread on Israel especially these last days when God is gradually revealing His Son Jesus of Nazareth their Messiah to them.

