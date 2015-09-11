Worthy Christian News » World News » Coordinated Iran-Russian military forces arriving to save Syria's Assad


Coordinated Iran-Russian military forces arriving to save Syria's Assad

Friday, September 11, 2015 | Tags: , , , Tag Cloud

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad

(Worthy News) - Russia and Iran are coordinating the dispatch of military forces to Syria in an effort to save the regime of embattled Syrian President Bashar Assad.

The Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) have sent hundreds of soldiers to Syria and Iran also coordinated with Moscow as Russian logistics military logistics forces began arriving in the coastal region of Syria in recent days to begin setting up bases for Russian fighter jets and combat helicopters.

The Iran-Russia coordination was likely discussed during a meeting last month between Quds Force commander Qassam Suleimani and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow.

Assad has suffered a series of crushing defeats in recent months at the hands of Islamic State of Iraq and Levant (ISIL), Nusra Front and other rebel groups. According to Israeli intelligence, Assad currently controls just 25 to 30 percent at most of Syria, mostly in Damascus and the Syrian coastline, where the regime’s minority Alawite support base is centered. [ Source ]

6 thoughts on “Coordinated Iran-Russian military forces arriving to save Syria's Assad

  6. I'm surprised (actually not really) just how many people buy the multi-media party line. News agencies have agendas just like governments go.
    King Assad has won the war against U.S. and U.N. supported terrorist groups!
    That's Final! King Assad has won with the aid of Russia and Iran and have succeeded in pushing back against the U.S.'s attempt at world domination, it's path to destroy Syria, Iran, and encircle China as it has almost completely encircled Russia.
    The U.S. ("We are an Empire now", 'the Empire State Building') has lost in its attempt to be the head of a One World Government. AND THANK GOD IT HAS!

Leave a Comment

