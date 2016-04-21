Worthy Christian News » Israel-Palestinian Conflict » Lamb slaughtered at Passover re-enactment in Jerusalem
Lamb slaughtered at Passover re-enactment in Jerusalem
(Worthy News) - At a model Passover sacrifice ceremony on the Mount of Olives attended by approximately 400 people, several public figures expressed the hope that the Dome of the Rock shrine and the al-Aqsa mosque will soon be removed from the Temple Mount.
“We’re here opposite the Temple Mount,” Rabbi Yisrael Ariel said. “We can see the abomination upon it and we need to wish that even in our days we won’t see it anymore and we’ll see there the altar, the Cohanim and Levi’im and we’ll see ourselves there.”
He added, “We came here to say we are preparing for when the day will come, when they will flatten the Temple Mount, clean everything out, build the Temple, offer the Passover sacrifice, and all the Jewish people will come up in their droves for the pilgrimage and we’ll see the Cohanim and Levi’im at their service.” [ ... Read More (Source) ]
Sad!!Jesus The Lamb of God!
Yeshua IS the Lamb of YHVH...but the sacrificial commandments are ....
PERPETUAL.{FOREVER} We are waiting for the sacrafices to be STOPPED as a sign of the last 3.5 of tribulation to begin. We've been waiting for this sign to manifest in the natural, prayer has wrought it down from heaven. in Yeshua's name, amen and halleluYah!
Oh, this is just ducky. Jews still think that taking the life of an animal, the blood of bulls, goats and lambs takes away their human sins. Despite what Isaiah declared to them millennia ago. See, they still haven't learned. They still don't want God's Messiah. They want to create their own, whether it's the Torah or their own acts of holiness.
To Mel-honey-bee:
So the Eternal God wants slaughtering of hundreds of thousands of lambs for a PERPETUAL.{FOREVER} practice? Ooh, that's a bloody god! I thought the sacrificial system was instituted until the true sacrifice was made by the Son of God. Remember, the Law made no-one righteous. Why would it be re-instituted? For nostalgia's sake?