Franklin Graham's Festival in Myanmar Draws Tens of Thousands
Franklin Graham's Festival in Myanmar Draws Tens of Thousands
(Worthy News) - Franklin Graham's recent three-day Gospel festival in Myanmar, formerly known as Burma, drew tens of thousands of people, with more than 7,600 responding to the Gospel.
This huge Christian event, the first for Myanmar's small Christian population, was an historic first for the mostly Buddhist nation in Southeast Asia. Hundreds of churches came together in the process of planning the festival.
"There are around 500 churches in Yangon and for this festival 440 churches participated," said Pastor Patrick Loone with the Myanmar Council of Churches. "The most challenging part was we come from different denominations with different ways of doing things, and it was really hard negotiating. But by the grace and strength from God, we have finally understood one another. We have put our differences aside. We are united and we shall focus only on God's ministry." [ Source ]
2 thoughts on “Franklin Graham's Festival in Myanmar Draws Tens of Thousands”
Mr Graham, like most of his colleagues in mainstream "christianity" should start preaching the correct Gospels, and quit following the teachings of the pagan Roman religious system. Sunday is NOT the day of rest and worship day for Christians...the fourth Commandment of the ten commandments says "Remember the sabbath day to keep it Holy"..the sabbath day is the seventh day of the week, which is Saturday...Genesis 2, God created the SEVENTH day of the week, on which He rested, He blessed the day and sanctified it (set it aside for Holy purposes)..Now so called "christians" turn their backs on this day, and in many cases then entire ten commandments..
This negation of the Holy seventh day Sabbath is a doctrine of the early Roman church, which, by "divine decree" decided to change God's times and laws (Daniel 2 and 7), to the first day of the week, which they call "sunday" in honour of their sungod worshipping roots..
Now mainstream Christianity adopts this as "their" day as well...this basically makes them a "daughter of the harlot" Revelation 17 and 18...wake up and get back to the teachings of Jesus in the Gospels, if you want to call yourself a Christian and try to convert other people to the Christian faith.
I am a non denominational student of the Bible, and in particular the words of Jesus and consider Him to be the way, truth and life and that no man comes to the Father but by Him, John 14.6.
Josh, You have your information all wrong! There is NO WHERE in the entire New Testament, where the Fourth Commandment is reaffirmed. Nor was this Commandment for anyone but the Hebrews at the time, as a Covenant between God Almighty and this nation. We are NOT under the Ten Commandments, but under the New Testament "Laws", which very clearly teach that the First Day, because of the Resurrection of Jesus Christ, that all true Christians and followers of Jesus Christ Celebrate His Resurrection from the dead. See John's Gospel, 20:1, 19, and 26 (where 8th days, literally is next Sunday). Then Acts 20:7, "And upon the first day of the week, when the disciples came together to break bread, Paul preached unto them, ready to -depart on the morrow; and continued his speech until midnight.", and Revelation 1:10, "the Lord's Day". Your charge about this being "Roman catholic" is complete rubbish and misleading of the facts, where we know from even early Church history, from the beginning of the second century, Sunday, the First Day was the day of worship for true believers in Jesus.