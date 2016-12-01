Worthy Christian News » World News » Brexit legal challenge: European Court of Justice has 'ultimate authority' on Article 50, British member says

(Worthy News) - The European Court of Justice has “ultimate authority” on Brexit, its most senior British member has warned.

Advocate general Eleanor Sharpston QC told Sky News judges hearing the Government's upcoming Supreme Court appeal against a ruling that Article 50 cannot be triggered without a Parliamentary vote could refer the matter to Luxembourg.

She said the 28-member ECJ was “fully aware of the sensitivity and delicacy and constitutional importance of the issue”, adding that a European ruling could take between four and eight months in the event of a referral. [ Source ]

