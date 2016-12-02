Worthy Christian News » US News » Trump vows to ‘stop dead’ Mideast immigration: ‘We have no idea who they are’
(Worthy News) - President-elect Donald Trump vowed to “keep America safe” by cracking down on immigration from the Middle East and favoring “stability” in foreign policy.
Speaking to a raucous audience of thousands of supporters in Cincinnati, Ohio at the start of what his staff have billed as a “Thank you” tour of the American Midwest, Trump seemed to double down on key campaign promises about Muslim immigration and a wall on the Mexican border.
“The job of the president is to keep America safe, and that will always be my highest priority,” Trump said.
“We will do everything in our power to keep the scourge of terrorism out of our country. People are pouring in from regions of the Middle East. We have no idea who they are, where they come from, what they’re thinking. And we’re going to stop that dead, cold, flat,” he said. [ Source ]
One thought on “Trump vows to ‘stop dead’ Mideast immigration: ‘We have no idea who they are’”
They should be all rounded up and put in those FEMA Camps along with the illegal immigrants.